Protests, not favourable to public good – Ex-agitator Abu

CHAIRMAN of Delta State chapter of Phase 2 in the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Chief Solomon Adu has appealed to all ex-agitators in the State and Urhobo youths not to participate in the nation-wide protest, saying that such actions have not been favourable to the industrial society, public good and lives in the country

Adu, in a statement, noted that protests usually sets the nation on chaotic situations, “having taken cognisance of the series of protests in the country.”

He said: “Urhobo nation has been known as a peace abiding tribe in the Niger Delta. Thus, we should continue to maintain this passion for peace and national integration.

“Protests in Nigeria ever since have been tagged as a bait for hoodlums and some political classes to enrich themselves, without fulfilling the public interest in the country. Thus, Urhobo youths and others should ignore the call from any quarter to join the protest.

“We hold a contrary view to the pro-protest stakeholders with sincerity because the stealthy mission of protest is usually evil, barbaric and anti-human in nature. We therefore, use this medium to encourage all members in Delta State to embrace peace and continue to engage the government at the various tiers for keeping to their electoral promises to the people.

“Protests in Nigeria have not been favourable to the industrial society, public goods and lives in the country. Many lives and properties worth billions had have been wasted in this country, consequent upon many undemocratic and uncivil protests in our midst.

“We cannot afford to experience same or similar catastrophic scenarios in this country, particularly in Delta State. We could recall how many entrepreneurs at the downstream and the upper streams lost billions worth assets in Ughelli, Warri, Sapele and Asaba axises in Delta State during the recent ENDSARS protest. We continue to condone this ugly social ill.

“As EX-AGITATORS of Phase 2 in Delta State Chapter of the Amnesty Programme, we also condemn it sharply, because protest has become a lucrative business to some ill-fated politicians, jobless youths and miscreants in the state.

“Delta State is blessed with a lot of mineral resources which had attracted many multinationals to the state in the early 70s and the 80s. But a lot of these corporate personalities have left the state due to one form of youth restiveness or the other; that had rendered a lot of jobless today as well as denied many host communities of corporate social responsibilities from these companies. We need to wise this time round; hence, this appeal to you all to refrain from the protest.

“Phase 2 is a very strong organ in the Presidential Amnesty Programme. Today, we are happy because this is the first time, the Administrator of the programme came to Delta State. Dr. Dennis Otuaro is from Delta State. He is our brother.

“He has reached out us to join him to appeal to our people in Delta State not delve into this purposeless arrangement by those who turn this country into internally displaced setting.His success is our top priority.So, we cannot destroy our time. Thus, we must join hands with him to ensure that our members do not participate in it.”