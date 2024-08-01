Protests in Nigeria: Calmness as police, other security agencies mount surveillance in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu

The proposed national protest billed to commence on Thursday, 1st of August, 2024, seems not to have gained any prominence in Ebonyi State as its residents were seen busy with their daily activities.

Vanguard can authoritatively confirm that, as at the time of this report, that both human and vehicular movements was not as it used to be, during week days in the State.

Meanwhile, residents of metropolis have reportedly deserted major streets and roads in the State as Mile 50, Ngbukobe shop owners are not opened for business transactions.

Major supermarkets like Roban stores, His Grace including filling stations and Banks were not open for business.

At Presco flyover, opposite Ebonyi State University’s Presco Campus, a detachment of police officers and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, were seen strategically positioned, in order to wade off any threat to the peace and order of the State. So far, Ebonyi State seems to be unusually calm compared to other days.