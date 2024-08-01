Protests: I admire your spirit of patriotism, let’s build together, Kalu tells youths

Banjamin Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has commended Nigerians youths for their interest in the development of the country, saying that their resolve to conduct a peaceful protest showcased their patriotism and confidence in the greatness of Nigeria.

Kalu however asked them to reconsider their position to stage the protest.

He said that their genuine intentions might be hijacked by hoodlums.

Speaking at an extraordinary town hall meeting with the representatives of various youth groups from across the country on Wednesday in Abuja, the deputy speaker who empathized with the youths said that the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is addressing their plights.

While acknowledging that they have a constitutional right to protest, Kalu at the town hall meeting organized by the leadership of the House advised that it is not the best option for them in pressing home their demands from the government.

He said: “What you’re doing here is normal, it’s not funny or fun and we regret that it is happening as those who are in leadership.

“We are not happy that it is happening. So, your agitation is in order. The pain you’re expressing is in order. I also was like you some years ago, from University days as a student union leader in the University of Calabar. In my thirties also, I became a local government chairman. In you, I see a lot of local government chairmen, House of assembly members, Hour of members of governors and presidents.

“Don’t underestimate what you’re doing. You have the spirit of patriotism. If you don’t love Nigeria, you won’t be here. If you don’t like this country you won’t sit here from beginning till now. Your love for Nigeria has kept you here and for that I want to say thank you.

“I want to thank the Speaker, Rt hon. Tajudeen Abass for not being in USA or anywhere abroad. I want to thank him for being here to engage with you. We are here to hear your pain.

“Not that all the solutions will come out today but to show you that we care. Every word you’ve spoken here today will be put to use. We are intentional about this.

“Your needs cannot be overemphasized. I can relate to your pains very well. I can also understand the efforts the elderly ones, the leaders are making. I appeal to you, you need a feedback to go with. We are communicating. Youths are fair. They believe in justice, equality and you’re not going to judge unfairly.

“When a woman gets pregnant, it take 9 months to birth a child. This administration is one year in office. I know our pains are real, but ook at the effort we have made so far on economic, education initiatives and other policies such as consumer credit scheme and so on.

“Protest is your right, but remember all things might be necessary but not all things are expedient. You have the right to protest but remember it’s better we build. You want to build this country that’s why you’re here, but there are so many of them that will join you tomorrow who want to destroy what you’re trying to build.

“We know that your objective is to heal this country, we know that you love this country, but the question is the neighbor that will join hands with you tomorrow thinking the way you’re thinking? How do you stop him from breaking that transformer you see on the road?

“The objective of #EndSARs was good but were you able to manage it? Your conscience told you let’s stand on the street to send a message but others became the messengers of violence, looking for stores to loot. You’re not looters, you’re not criminals, you’re youths that love your nation. You mean well but do they? That’s the question. If you can answer it well, then you can stand. I urge you to have a rethink in the implementation of your right”.