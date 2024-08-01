Protests: Empty streets, police patrols herald Day 1 in Kubwa

…Banks, businesses shut

John Alechenu

The much anticipated nationwide #EndBadGovernance otherwise called Hunger Protests took off to a quiet start in Kubwa in the early hours of the first day.

Banks and most private businesses were closed to the public as owners hang around to observe developments.

Heavily armed policemen on foot and in patrol vans were stationed at popular junctions such as Phase I, 2, 3 and 4 as a handful of commercial vehicles are seen plying the road.

At at 9:02 am, the streets in most parts of Kubwa were quiet with some business owners standing in front of their shops.

Bank customers were also sighted waiting at the entrance gate of Guarantee Trust Bank, United Bank for Africa and First Bank among others. Very few commercial motorcyclists were seen plying the streets.