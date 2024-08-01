Protesters defy pleas, embark on successful peaceful protest

…Gov Fubara promises monetary fix assistance

…We don’t need your money, protesters tell Fubara

…Chant Tinubu must go

By Daniel Abia

Against all odds, angry Nigerians in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital defied the interventions of prominent citizens of the state and across the Niger Delta region, and embarked on a peaceful; protest to drive home the fact that government must fix the current economic situation in the country.

At about 9am, the protesters had gathered at the popular presidential hotel, along the busy Port Harcourt/Aba express road displaying different placards some of which call for a change of the Nigerian constitution to create room for the weak regions.

Okoro Chijioke, a native doctor who voluntarily joined the protest said, “Nobody brings foul, goat and all those things to my shine again because these items are expensive. Before now, I was at my best time. I don’t know what is happening now.

“We are all the citizens of this country. We feel the same like everybody else. Government must do the needful, reverse the subsidy. Fix our infrastructure, make life easy for ever Nigerian. That is all we want:, he said.

Addressing the protesters at the gate of Government House, the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara appealed to the protesters to maintain peace bearing in mind that some disgruntled elements had planned to hijack the opportunity to unleash mayhem in the state.

“You are here (Government House Gate) because you want a better Nigeria. I am one of you. I feel your pains. Here (Rivers state), we are trying to make life better for our people. In our own state, we are doing so much for the good of our people. Very soon, things will get better”, fubara promised.

Governor Fubara who was intermittently interrupted by the crowd particularly when he promised “small thing” for their pure (sachet) water, was actually rebuffed by the protesters who publicly said they were not interest in the governor’s money.

“We don’t need your money. We didn’t come here to give you any letter. This group is faceless. We don’t need money. We want good governance. Return fuel subsidy. Make life simple for Nigerians. These and a lot others are what we want”, he said.

Meanwhile, a sense of unease gripped Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, on the morning of the planned August 1 protest as shops, markets, banks and public offices.

The wet Thursday resembled an election day, with shops, markets, and businesses closed, creating an eerie atmosphere.

Placards read: “We deserve better governance, not corruption,” “Nigerians are dying daily, let’s take it back,” and “No to high fuel prices, food prices, hunger, and bad governance.”

Johnson, one of the protesters clarified that their grievances were directed at the federal government, not Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Also, the Rivers Civil Society Organizations (RIVCSO), In a press conference, expressed solidarity with Nigerians suffering from economic hardship and corruption, induced by “Bad Governance.”

The group presented demands to the federal government, emphasizing the need for accountability and reform.

The organization’s chairman, Com. Enefaa Georgewill, highlighted the government’s failure to address the nation’s economic challenges, citing the increase in fuel pump prices and electricity tariffs as examples of neoliberal and anti-people policies.

RIVCSO’s 10 point demands include: Reducing fuel prices to ₦200 per liter and prosecuting those involved in the subsidy scam. Repairing existing refineries and holding accountable those responsible for their dysfunction.

Fixing the Rivers State section of the East-West road. Reforming the EFCC to enable it to function as an independent anti-graft agency.

Declaring a state of emergency in the education sector and investing in research grants. Improving healthcare delivery and making it affordable for all Nigerians.

Conducting a shake-up in the judiciary and punishing those who have enabled corruption.

Revising the electoral act to ensure electronic transmission of results. Reforming the police service and ending road extortion.Investing in power supply and making it affordable and available to all.

RIVCSO emphasized that addressing these demands would be a crucial step towards improving the lives of Nigerians and putting the country on the path to progress.