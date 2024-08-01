Protest: Youth barricade roads, govt house in Sokoto

Hundreds of youth have barricaded major streets and Government House in Sokoto metropolis, chanting different songs in the ongoing nationwide protest against hunger.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesters, holding placards with different inscriptions and chanting different songs, are calling on government to re-introduce fuel subsidy and revert exchange rate to N400 per US dollar.

These, according to them, are the main causes of hunger, poverty, inflation, and general untold hardship across the country.

The protesters, who first gathered at Alu Bridge on Kano road, grouped themselves from different locations, passing through Ali Akilu, Gawon Nama, Arkilla, Unguwar Rogo, Gagi, and Tamaje, then moved through Government House roundabout, Round Mairuwa, and converged at Government House.

However, combined security operatives prevented their entry into government house.

NAN reports that security operatives are currently patrolling the streets in various locations, while business activities and public offices are moving hitch-free.

However, in the course of the protest, some groups have vandalised metallic wares placed on streets along Ahmadu Bello Way. (NAN)