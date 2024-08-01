Protest: Tight security in Asaba

By Ochuko Akuopha

THERE is tight security in Asaba, Delta State, following the planned protest against economic hardship in the country.

There is heavy security presence in strategic locations particularly the popular inter-bua roundabout and around the Chike Edozien State secretariat.

Patrol vehicles were also seen driving around major streets in the state capital. No protester has so far been sighted in the metropolis as the state capital is calm.