Protest: Sultan goes spiritual, calls for calm

…Says Protest Getting Out of Hand

By Kingsley Omonobi

Following hunger and hardship protest across several parts of the country and the violence it has generated, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has appealed to protesters and the conveners to sheath their swords and come to the dialogue table.

The Sultan also went spiritual in his plea for the protesters to exercise restraint quoting the Qur’an 6;43 saying, ““When the suffering reached them from us, why then did they not learn humility?” Qur’an 6:43.

He made this known in a statement signed by Prof. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu Secretary-General, JNI titled, “Ongoing Protest – Sultan Appeals For Calm, Prayers, More Restraint And Caution to All Nigerians”.

It reads, “With the ongoing protests in Nigeria and the information reaching His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, JNI, he once again appeals to the protest conveners, their covert and overt benefactors, as well as other critical stakeholders to sheath their swords and urgently come to the table for dialogue.

“We genuinely feared escalation to an uncontrollable scenario and the reports are tilting towards that.

“Therefore, we in the name of Allah, the Most High call for an end to the snowballing rampaging, in the name of protest.

“We should all understand that there must be a stable country called Nigeria, before we can proudly call ourselves Nigerians.

“With tomorrow being Friday, Jumu’ah mosque Imams and Muslim leaders are implored to calm nerves and call on the Ummah to appreciate peace than chaotic state of affairs, which may even deny us congregational prayers.

“The Qur’anic guidance in trying moments remains “when the suffering reached them from us, why then did they not learn humility?” Qur’an 6:43.

“Hence, sober reflection, sincere humility and continued prayer to Allah, the Ever Merciful is the antidote of the quagmire.

“The Prophet (peace be upon him) said “supplication is a weapon of the believer and the light of the heavens and the earth”.

“Let’s therefore be in continued prayers for Allah’s apt intervention.

“In fact, all Imams are equally called upon to commence sustained supplications and/or prayers at this moment of grief, through Qunootun-Nawazil (special prayers at calamitous periods in the last Raka’ah of each obligatory prayer and non-obligatory prayers).

“This call has become imperative bearing in mind that the protest is getting out-of-hand, and the consequence of which may be too heavy on the West-African sub region.

“More so, the Sultan further calls on all Majaalis (knowledge seeking gatherings), Halqas (study circles),

Madaaris and Makarantun Allo (Islamic schools), as well as the leadership of all Muslim organisations and/or societies’ in Nigeria to commence special prayers in calamitous situations and trying times (Qunootun-Nawazil), and seek Allah’s compassion for Nigeria.

“A clarion call is therefore made to all leaders and the Nigerian citizens to fear Allah, for it is through such a spiritual medium that Allah’s intervention descends with full assurance from Him, the Ever Merciful.

“Muslims are as well urged to be introspective and should embrace more Dhikr (remembrance of Allah), through glorification of Allah, Istighfar (seeking Allah’s forgiveness) and ceaseless Du’a (prayers and invocations), for ease and relief in these trying moments.

“Nevertheless, the Sultan of Sokoto, implores the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria to address the nation, by assuring all Nigerians that peace, security, stability, relief to hardship and food security would be achieved under his stewardship, in-sha’Allah.

“Likewise, State Governors should also calm nerves, as silence is no longer golden at this moment of anxiety.

“In this time of challenge, we pray for guidance, protection, good health, and peace for all leaders, and for tranquility to prevail in Nigeria.

“May Allah, the Most High, also provide the quickest relief to all problems bedeviling the Nigerian state. Aamin.”