Protest: Shops, markets closed as major streets in Port Harcourt deserted

As the much-awaited nationwide hunger protest kick-starts today, major streets in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital have been deserted.



This is as shops and markets remain shut.

On such major roads like Port Harcourt/Aba express road, Odili road, Abuloma road, and Eastern by-pass among others have all been deserted with commuters trekking to their destinations due to the non-availability of commercial vehicles.

To stem the tide of possible violence, armed policemen were seen mounting stop and search operations by the Hyper City supermarket along the Eastern by-pass.

