Protest: Reps beg for calm, say ‘calls for removal of NNPCL, NMDPRA chiefs premature’

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

A group of at least 50 members of the House of Representatives has appealed for calm and urged Nigerians to end the ongoing protests, saying calls for the removal of the heads of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) are premature.

Under the aegis of Concerned Members of the 10th Assembly, the lawmakers addressed reporters in Abuja on Thursday, stating that the House had mandated a joint committee to investigate issues in the oil and gas sector, and a final decision was yet to be reached.

They emphasized the need for fair hearing and patience, urging Nigerians to give the government time to address their grievances. The lawmakers commended the National Assembly’s efforts to engage with youths and appealed for calm, saying they were working towards a better Nigeria.

The members in an address presented on their behalf by Rep Billy Osawaru, who represents Orhionmwon/Uhunmwode federal constituency Edo State, said it is in the parliamentary culture to afford parties in the investigation the right for a fair hearing.

They also expressed concern about the ongoing protests in the country, saying they converged to further appraise the situation as it affects the well-being of Nigerians.

They appealed for calm and begged all Nigerians to bring the protests to an end.

He reads, “Today, the 1st of August, 2024, no less than 50 members of the House of Representatives who are deeply concerned about the ongoing protests have converged to further appraise the situation as it affects the well-being of Nigerians.

“First, we wish to commend the efforts of the National Assembly, particularly the House of Representatives, under the leadership of Right Honorable Tajudeen Abbas, PhD, for convening the youth dialogue to douse the tensions surrounding the scheduled protests. Having observed the nationwide protests, we commend the youths and Nigerians in general for the manner they have conducted themselves. We appeal for calm while imploring all Nigerians to bring the protests to an end.

“Nigerians will recall that the hike in fuel prices and associated challenges are fundamental concerns. The House of Representatives, via its resolution, mandated the Joint Committee of the House on Midstream and Downstream Petroleum to investigate the issues in the oil and gas sector. We are aware that the investigation is ongoing and a final decision has not been reached.

“However, our attention has been drawn to some media reports calling for the removal of the group chief executive officer of the NNPCL and the chief executive officer of NMDPRA while the above investigation is still subsisting. We wish to state that it is in the parliamentary culture to afford parties in investigation the right for fair hearing. Therefore, the call for removal of anyone while investigation is pending is premature.

“We therefore call on all Nigerians to be patient and law-abiding in the expectation of a better Nigeria. All we have to do is still appeal to our people to be patient, to give a little bit of time. We know with the renewed hope agenda of Mr. President, everything will be alright. So the least we can do here is come out and appeal to Nigerian people to bring this protest to a halt.