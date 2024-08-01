Protest: Re-assess your policies, cut costs to ease pains – Inter-faith urges FG

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) has urged the Federal Government to re-assess its policies and cut costs to ease the suffering of Nigerians, amidst growing frustration over the country’s economic hardship.

The IDFP, comprising 120 Christian and Muslim religious and traditional leaders, made the call through its Co-Chairs, Rev. Abainitus Akila Hamman and Dr. Yussuf Yakub Arrigasiyyu.

They briefed journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, ahead of a planned protest scheduled for August 1.

The forum expressed empathy with Nigerians who are struggling to cope with the economic challenges, and acknowledged the frustrations that have led to the planned protest, tagged ‘End Bad Governance’.

While respecting the right of citizens to express their grievances, the IDFP appealed for dialogue and patience, urging the government to revisit its interventions and policies to make a positive impact on the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

Specifically, the IDFP called on the government to cut the cost of governance, provide an enabling environment for ease of doing business, and reduce the cost of production of goods and services.

The forum also commended religious and traditional leaders for their efforts in promoting peaceful coexistence, national cohesion, and mutual understanding among citizens, and urged them to continue playing their roles in fostering peace and unity in the country.

The IDFP said, “Recognizing the desperate need for peace, we acknowledge the frustrations and hardships experienced by the masses.

“While we respect the right of citizens to express their grievances, we urge all parties to embrace dialogue in the spirit of nation-building.

“We call on the government to re-assess its interventions and policies to make an immediate positive impact on ordinary citizens by cutting the cost of governance, providing an enabling environment for ease of doing business, and cutting the cost of production of goods and services.

“We ask for understanding and patience, acknowledging the valid concerns of citizens. We feel the frustrations expressed by many and empathize with the struggles faced by ordinary Nigerians, urging patience and unity in these difficult times.”