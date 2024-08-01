Protest: Police arrest 25 as Gov Sani confirms no curfew in Kaduna

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has dismissed the widespread rumor that curfew was imposed on the state following the spate of violence occasioned by the ongoing hunger protest in Nigeria.

Governor Uba Sani on Thursday, assured the Kaduna people that the “situation is under control in the Kaduna State.”

“No curfew has been imposed in Kaduna as we speak, everything is under control.” the governor stated.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Command has arrested 25 suspects who were involved in attacking State-owned agencies in Kaduna State.

Spokesperson of the Command, ASP Mansir Hassan, said that some of the arrested persons were members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

He said the Police operatives recovered items from the suspects including an AK-47 rifle, live ammunition, a jackknife, and a police camouflage uniform.

Some of the arrested persons were alleged to have partook in the burning of KASTLEA and KADIPA, two critical agencies belonging to the Kaduna State Government.

The Overserring Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan has confirmed that KASTLEA was torched by the rampaging individuals.

As of Thursday evening, police have beefed up security in Kaduna and have emphasized the importance of maintaining peace.

The police warned against actions that could further worsen the situation and appealed to the public to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement officers.

“We are committed to safeguarding lives and property. The suspects are currently in police custody, and investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of their involvement in the attacks,” the Police said.

Vanguard News