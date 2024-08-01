Protest: NSCDC arrests 32 suspects for looting in Kano

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano Command, has arrested 32 suspects for looting shops in Sabon Gari Area of Fagge Local Government Area of the state.

The Corps Commandant, Mohammad Falala, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview that the suspects were apprehended in areas around Sabon Gari, Bata, France Road, and Murtala Mohammed Way.

Additionally, operatives of the NSCDC, with the assistance of good Samaritans, seized stolen items from hoodlums at Gyadi Gyadi, Kano.

The recovered items, allegedly stolen during the protest at State Road and Iyaka Road, are now in the custody of the Corps.

The commandant called on residents to come forward and volunteer reliable information that could aid the command in apprehending all those involved in looting public and private buildings in the state.

He promised that the command, in collaboration with sister security agencies, would intensify patrols in and outside the metropolitan Local Government Areas to ensure the arrest of miscreants who engaged in destructive activities during the protest.

The Commandant reiterated that legal action would be taken against those found culpable once investigations were completed.

He urged residents to cooperate with security agencies by providing valuable information to help restore peace and order in the state.

He said that the command had already commenced investigations into the case. (NAN)