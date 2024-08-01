Protest: Listen to Nigerians, PRP tells FG

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has urged the Federal Government to listen to the concerns of protesters and address issues of good governance, corruption, and security.

The party’s National Chairman, Falalu Bello, made the call in a statement on Wednesday, noting that protests have been an essential part of Nigeria’s democratic process, allowing citizens to express their grievances and demand change.

Bello emphasized that the current wave of protests is a testament to the resilience and determination of Nigerians to demand better governance and improvement in their living conditions.

He said the PRP has consistently advocated for good governance, calling for a reduction in the cost of governance, tackling corruption, and improving security measures.

The party also condemned any form of violence, vandalism, or harm caused to other citizens or their properties during protests, urging protesters to exercise their rights responsibly and peacefully.

Furthermore, the PRP encouraged Nigerians, especially the youth, to participate in future elections and elect responsible and principled parties like the PRP that would represent their aspirations and address their concerns.

Bello said, “We urge the government to listen attentively to the cries of the protesters and take concrete steps to address their concerns. We have called for a reduction in the cost of governance, urging the government to prioritize prudent spending and eliminate wasteful expenditure.

“We have also emphasized the need to tackle corruption head-on, holding those in power accountable for their actions and ensuring transparency in public transactions.

“We condemn any form of violence, vandalism, or harm caused to other citizens or their properties. We encourage all stakeholders to work towards finding a resolution that promotes peace, stability, and development for all Nigerians.

“We urge the protesters to be peaceful and respectful to the rights of all Nigerians and strongly recommend that they exercise their constitutional rights and responsibilities.”