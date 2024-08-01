Protest in Nigeria: Why we are protesting at National Stadium – Adeyanju

….12 Coaster Buses carried pro-govt protesters

By Kingsley Omonobi

Mr Deji Adeyanju, a lawyer to the group protesting against bad governance in the country on Thursday appealed to FCT Police Commissioner, Benneth Igwej not to escalate the protest situation in Abuja following the CP’s insistence that protesters must go into the National Stadium, Abuja.

CP Igweh had said that going by the court order restricting the protesters to use of the Moshood Abiola stadium, the should comply by entering the stadium as many of them were blocking the busy airport road and causing traffic gridlock

Deji Adeyanju responded that though the group had not seen any court order to that effect, they were comfortable protesting along the roadside which is within vicinity of the National Stadium.

Adeyanju said what government should do to stop the protest is to reverse the fuel subsidy removal.

“If the President brings back fuel subsidy. We, most of the protesters you are seeing here will be hailing him. Those advising him, the minsters, governors, officials who were not elected were not elected are not wishing the President well. It was Tinubu that was elected.

Addressing journalists, Adeyanju said the police should allow the protest to continue their peaceful demonstrations

“We have been intervening to ensure the protest remains peaceful but if they don’t appreciate our interventions and don’t want the protest to degenerate, so be it.

What Placards Carried by Protesters Say

Some “Hunger go kill us before police kill us” “We are not here to fight, we just want to be heard, End bad governance” “Na hungry we de hungry, we no kill person” Tell them freedom is a must” “Tinubu people are suffering.

12 Coaster Buses carried pro-govt protesters to the National Stadium