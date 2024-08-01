Protest turns violent in Abuja, as more people join

…Military, security agencies forced to re-group to stem destruction of vital infrastructure

By Soni Daniel

The anti-hunger protest, which started peacefully on Thursday morning, assumed a more violent dimension as the day went by following the involvement of more protester in the demonstration.

Vanguard correspondent noted that while the early morning protest, recorded a handful of protesters, the situation rapidly changed for the worse as more and more angry protesters joined the fray and started attacking innocent persons and public facilities.

In Gwarinpa, along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway, the protesters became violent at about midday by attacking passersby, motorists and any structure on sight as they took over the service lane at Dawaki opposite the Abuja Model City Gate.

Armed with cudgels, sharps stones, sticks and other dangerous items, the young men pursued anyone they came across and attempted to overrun them.

But as they attempted to attack, motorists and commuters, who were on the service lane, scampered for safety while policemen, soldiers and Department of State Services operatives were on hand to ward off the looming attack.

As the security men moved in, the weapon-wielding boys, most of who, appeared as urchins, ran across the service lane and forced many commuters and road users to run in different directions.

Motorists who were already moving in the direction of the violent protesters had to make a U-turn and speed off to avoid being overrun by the mob.

At the Katampe Power Injection plant, which provides electricity to most part of Abuja, a contingent of army personnel was seen providing security at the vast premises to prevent the protesters from vandalizing it and throwing the city into darkness.

More and more protesters were seen pouring into the town as at 1pm, prompting the military and the police to re-strategise and deploy more men and equipment to contain the upsurge in protesters’ numbers.

It is not clear how the protesters may operate as the day goes by and how their action would evolve in the night of the first day of the protest, which they claim is to force the government to end bad governance and reduce hunger and poverty in the land.