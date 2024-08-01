Protest in Nigeria: Security forces intensify crackdown on protesters in Abuja

By Luminous Jannamike

In a bid to prevent protesters from taking over the Three Arms Zone, security operatives have erected makeshift barbed wire barricades on Shehu Shagari Way, a strategic route leading to key government institutions, including the National Assembly, Supreme Court, State House Presidential Villa, and Police Force Headquarters.

As the situation escalates, security agencies have continued to unleash teargas canisters, with patrol and surveillance helicopters flying overhead to monitor the crowd.

The intensified teargassing has taken a toll on the protesters, with at least two individuals collapsing due to the heavy fumes.

Despite the security measures, the protesters remain determined to make their voices heard, with more individuals joining the demonstration.

The crackdown by security forces has only seemed to galvanize the crowd, raising concerns about the potential for further escalation.