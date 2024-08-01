Protest in Nigeria: Protesters storm Zamfara govt house, urge end to poverty

By IDRIS SALISU, Gusau

At early hours of today Thursday, hundreds of protesters in Gusau the capital of Zamfara state, mostly young children of 15 to 20 years stormed Gusau Government House Seeking Government to provide food and end poverty in Nigeria.

Some protesters along Dallatu area of Gusau also blocked the main street linking to Sabuwar Kasuwa refusing motorists to pass by and calling for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to return back fuel subsidy, and open boarders to allow food items to the country.

Speaking to our Correspondent, one of the protesters of about 17 years who gave his name as Abdullahi Dalibi, said they are protesting to depend their right and the right of their future.

According to him, the current leaders in the country are not depending the interest of the masses in the country but only know themselves and their relatives.

When our Correspondent goes round other areas inside Gusau, children were only observed playing football while security agents that were beeped off are going round the streets to ensure the protection of lives and properties for a possible break out of law by protesters.Protesters going round the streets in Gusau