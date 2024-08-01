Protest in Nigeria: Protesters shut down Abuja’s Central Business District

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of Abuja’s Central Business District, decrying hunger and economic hardship in various parts of the nation.

The usually bustling hub of government and corporate activity has been transformed into a virtual ghost town, with plainclothes policemen and security agents deployed in major areas.

The protesters, chanting slogans like “We dey Hungry” and “Nigerian government is a scam”, are marching towards the Eagle Square Arena at the Federal Secretariat Complex.

The demonstration is a culmination of growing discontent over the country’s economic woes.

The protest has brought business activities to a standstill, with many offices and shops closed.

Security personnel are keeping a close eye on the situation, but so far, the protest has remained peaceful.

The protesters’ grievances include the high cost of living, unemployment, and perceived government inaction in addressing the economic crisis.

As the situation continues to unfold, concerns are growing about potential disruptions to government and economic activities.

Vanguard News