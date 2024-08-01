Protest in Nigeria: Protesters shun Gani Fawenhimi Park, storm Ikorodu Road

.as CP pleads for understanding

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Protesters have refused to occupy the designated Gani Fawenhimi Freedom Park, and Peace Park at Ojota area and blocked the Ikorodu Road, chanting anti-Tinubu slogans.

Despite, the state Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade’s plea to vacate, protesters remained adamant, expressing desired to occupy the road as tye parks are not conducive for the protest.

The protesters who marched from Ikeja to Ojota accused the police of threat to embark on force for refusing to use the designated park as they continued chanting solidarity slogans.

Fayoade, however, pleaded with the protesters to maintain the peace and keep off violence.