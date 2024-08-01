Protest in Nigeria: Protesters not sighted in Ilorin as shops closed, streets deserted [Photos]

By Demola Akinyemi

Even though there was a court ruling on Wednesday that protests should be restricted to Cosmopolitan Square along the Asa Dam area, the protesters are not yet to be seen around 9 am at the ever busy Post office area of Ilorin, Kwara state capital which used to be center point for protest.

When Vanguard Correspondent visited Cosmopolitan Square, it was also empty, devoid of any protester at the time of filing this report.

Officers of NSCDS, the police, and the Army took strategic positions at the ever busy Post Office area and to also shield The CBN office which is a stone’s throw from the post office flyover while expecting the protesters.

Several of the shops were seen closed at the post office area and indeed other major areas of the state capital such as Muritala,Offa road for fear of the protesters.

Residents were also seen going about their businesses unmolested, while the security officers checked every movement with prying eyes.

Vanguard News