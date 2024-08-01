Protest in Nigeria: Protesters block Keffi-Abuja highway in Nasarawa

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Some ‘End Hunger Nationwide’ protesters have blocked Keffi-Abuja highway preventing motorists from Keffi metropolis or entering.

Aside blocking the highway, the protesters in hundreds burning tyres and threatened to beat up motorists who refused to comply with and join the protest.

Some of the protesters held placards with the inscriptions “End bad governance in Nigeria”, “Bring back fuel subsidy” among others.

The protests is taking place on the outskirts of Keffi with both sides of the highway blocked and burning of tyres to prevented vehicular movement.

Also in Mararaba, Karu local government, protesters blocked Karu/Keffi high way by GTBank in Mararaba near the Orange market.

Meanwhile, no protest in Lafia metropolis as residents are going about freely though scary presence of Motocycles and tricycles which are then major sources of transport in Lafia.

Security operatives are seen stationed at every flash points and the high way deserted.

Earlier, youths in the state opted out not to participate in the protest which commence today and expected to last for the next ten days.