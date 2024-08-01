Protest in Nigeria: No protest in Ondo, streets empty, banks, market, govt offices shut

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Major streets in Akure, the Ondo state capital were deserted following the nationwide protest against bad government.

Protesters have so far not been sighted in the state capital. Banks, government offices, markets and other departmental stores did not open for fear of miscreants hijacking the protest to attack and loot.

Shop owners however hang around their shops observing the situation.

Only top government officials resumed for work at the state Secretariat while the junior workers stayed away.

Security personnel manned strategic locations in the metropolis especially the CBN office, Federal Secretariat and other government structures in the state capital. Police patrol vehicles were driven around major streets in the state capital.

Few vehicle owners, commercial taxi drivers and motorcycles operators were seen plying the roads in Akure metropolis.

The motor parks across the state capital, were equally deserted as buses there were no buses in sight.

Many travelers who decided to travel early today, were disappointed as they met the parks empty. End