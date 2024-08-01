Protest in Nigeria: NBA sets up pro bono legal support services for protesters

… directs branches to monitor protest

In recognition of the fundamental and guaranteed constitutional rights of citizens to assemble and protest, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, OON, SAN has directed all the Chairmen/Chairpersons of the 130 Branches of the NBA to ensure that their respective Human Rights Committees take up observed or reported cases of breach of fundamental right (s) of any citizen, harassment, intimidation or torture perpetrated by law enforcement agents, the protesters or other identified members of the public in the course of the protest.

Chairmen/Chairpersons of NBA Branches have also been directed to set up Situation Monitoring Committees (SMC) to monitor and report activities and interactions between Law Enforcement Agents and Protesters. To this end, an online Monitoring Form has been provided, and it can be accessed from the link https://rb.gy/q5xqg7. Members of the SMC and other members of the NBA engaged in the monitoring exercise are encouraged to complete the form and submit same for NBA’s record and further action where necessary.

To ensure an effective coordination of this endeavour, the NBA has established Legal Support Services Teams across the country headed by the 1st Vice President of the NBA, Mrs. Linda Rose Bala; the Chairman NBA-SPIDEL, Sir Steve Adehi, SAN; and the Chairman, NBA Human Rights Institute; Mr. Chinonye Obiagwu, SAN. The NBA President has also written to the Inspector General of Police to collaborate with the NBA in this regard.

As the protest commences today, 1 August 2024, the NBA wishes to encourage citizens, including members of the NBA who are joining the protest to exercise their right peacefully and within the bounds of the law. The security agencies are also urged to be professional and observe human rights in their duty to enforce the law.