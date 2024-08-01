Protest in Nigeria: Govt secretariats, banks, market shut in Osun

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As the nationwide protest against bad governance commences today, various government secretariats and corporate offices in Osun State were shut and abandoned.

The entrance gate of the State Government Secretariats Abere and those Olorunda local government, Osogbo local government, Ife Central local government were partially shut as workers abandoned duty posts.

Also many banks and corporate offices shut their offices on Thursday for fear of the protest turning violent.

Also, the popular Orisunmbare market, Igbonna market and Alekuwodo did not open early hours on Thursday as the protest kick off in various town of the state.