Protest in Nigeria: Fubara promises monetary gift to protesters

…Keep your money, protests said

By Daniel Abia

There was an outrage at the Government House, Port Harcourt Thursday following a promise by the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara to give the protesting youths “small thing” to assuage their thirst.

Governor Fubara who addressed the protesters at exactly 12:01pm said he was aware of the pains of Nigerians and that he would convert the message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“You are here because you want a better Nigeria. I am one of you. I see your pains. I will convert your message to the President”, he said.

However, some.irate youths felt insulted by the Governor’s monetary gift with some asking rhetorically, “how much can you us. We want food Governance and not money. Keep your money”, they chanted.