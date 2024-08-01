‘Ebi o, Ebi o’ (hunger o); woman with empty pot joins protesters in Lagos [Video]

By Efosa Taiwo

A woman has been seen crying of hunger on Thursday in protest of the current hardship bedeviling the country which has erupted a protest nationwide.

The woman, teary, had an empty pot on her head as she was the cynosure of eyes amid hundreds of protesters gathered at the venue.

She held nothing back in wailing about the acute hunger she is experiencing with many drawn to her demonstration.

She could be heard saying in Yoruba language, “Ebi o, ebi o’ which means ‘hunger, hunger’ amid drops of tears.

Recall on Thursday as planned, protests have broken out across Nigeria with some states seeing demonstrations from people, agitating against the hardship in the country while some states have major roads deserted.

