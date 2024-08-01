Protest in Nigeria Day 1: Lagos workers report for duty

.pro-Tinubu protesters storm Alausa Secretariat as CP orders relocation to designated locations

…. describes situation as very peaceful so far

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As nationwide protest against hunger commenced on Thursday, a number of Lagos State civil servants who reported for duty on Thursday, went about their normal business activities.

Though, as of 10. am only few workers who joined the various staff buses were seen in their offices discussing the development.

Few pro-government protesters lurking around Alausa in the early hours, also staged a peaceful solidarity demonstration around the Secretariat under the close watch of Rapid Response Squad.

The protesters, in a peaceful manner called for patience and dialogue with relevant authorities to have the desired change in the country.

“We don’t want violence, we need peace, harmony and understanding to move this country forward.

“Things have been destroyed alot by past successive governments. It will take years to refix,” a protester simply identified as Tope, stated.

The state Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, however, pleaded with the sizeable crowd of protesters to move to designated locations; Gani Fawenhimi Freedom Park and Peace Park, Ojota as approved by the court.

Fayoade, also visited Gani Fawenhimi Freedom Park where he addressed the media, describing the situation as “very peaceful so far.”