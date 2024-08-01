Protest in Nigeria: ‘Cup of rice is N600,’ Protester in Rivers lament

A protester in Rivers state has lamented the high cost of a cup of rice in the state amid protests about the hunger pervasive in the country.

According to the protester, a cup of rice costs N600, going on to wonder why fellow Nigerians would have to spend such an amount for such a quantity of rice.

'Cup of rice is N600': Protesters under the rain in Rivers pic.twitter.com/zqVzcnDDCA — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) August 1, 2024

He said, “Hungry is in the country. How would we be buying rice for N600? It is not good. We are tired.”

Some protesters in the background could be heard calling for a reduction in fuel prices and the operation of the refineries in the country.

Recall on Thursday as planned, thousands of Nigerians took to the streets in some parts of the country to protest against maladministration and hunger in the country.

Vanguard News