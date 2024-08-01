Protest in Nigeria: Calm as businesses open in Lokoja

…Kogi Poly, Lokoja Varsity closed for ‘Fumigation”

By Boluwaji OBAHOPO, Lokoja

Lokoja, the Kogi state capital is peaceful as citizens were seeing going about their lawful and normal businesses.

As at 10:00am the streets of Lokoja, entering from Ganaja Village, Army Barracks, from the Felele and Nataco axis, businesses and people are seeing carrying out their lawful activities.

The streets in Lokoja is a beehive of activities, even though some shop owners were seen in front of their shops gauging the mood before opening full to business.

There is a full complement of the security agencies, Police, NSCDC and Community Police personnel at strategic locations, keeping Vigilant.

As at time of reporting, reports from other part of the state reflected peaceful activities across the local Government areas.

However, management of both Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja and the Federal university, Lokoja announced on Wednesday night that their schools will be close for two days (Thursday and Friday) to enable them fumigate the state; thereby asking workers and students to stay at home.