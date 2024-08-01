Protest in Nigeria: Anambra just like Monday sit- at-home

Niger Bridge

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State is just like a typical Monday sit at home usually organized by the Biafra agitators as all the major cities are deserted.

Most business houses, including banks, filling stations, government offices and markets were under lock.

Police men were sighted at strategic places, although they merely sat and conversed among themselves.

Some people who spoke said although the situation in the country is so bad, their protesting in Igbo land would not change anything.

“Any protest in the South East will be viewed differently and I am happy that our people in Anambra took the right decision to remain in their homes”, Mr Christian Nwofor who operates a business center in Awka said