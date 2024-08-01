Protest: Heavy security presence as banks, shops shut in Osogbo

Commercial banks and shops in Osogbo were shut down on Thursday owing to the ongoing nationwide protest.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who went around the town reports that commercial banks, shopping malls, and major stores were under lock and key.

The ever-bubbling Osun Mall was also shut down, while there was a heavy presence of security personnel, comprising the army, police, and NSCDC, within the mall premises.

One of the security personnel, who spoke with NAN under anonymity, said that the presence of security personnel at the mall was to prevent looting, as it happened during the 2020 EndSARS protest.

Also, the popular Akindeko market, MDS shopping complex, and Orisunmbare market were not opened for business.

The state secretariat in Abere was also deserted, with very few workers within the premises.

Security personnel were also seen at some strategic locations within the state capital, while others were patrolling the major roads.

NAN, however, reports that there were vehicular movements, while the environment was relatively peaceful.

As of the time of filing this report, the protesters were already at the popular Freedom Park, preparing to carry out their protest.

NAN reports that the state government had, on Tuesday, directed all the primary and secondary schools across the state to proceed on vacation due to the nationwide protest. (NAN)