Protest grounds economic activities in Lagos

The August 1st nationwide protest has significantly impacted economic activities in Lagos, leaving the roads and streets of the city largely deserted as armed security personnel take strategic positions across the metropolis.

As of 7 am, Vanguard observed special security personnel, tagged CP Tactical Squad, Lagos State Police Command, stationed at Egbeda Bus Stop, closely monitoring the situation.

The typically bustling roads were virtually empty, with only a few commercial buses, known as Danfo, in operation. The usually busy Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) terminals were empty, with no buses in sight, forcing passengers who ventured out to scramble for the limited Danfos available.

Numerous banks, eateries, fuel stations, superstores, and other business enterprises were closed, contributing to the economic standstill.

In some areas, such as Ikotun, Egbeda, Dopemu, Ikeja, and Ojota, miscreants were observed on the major roads, drinking alcohol and smoking.

By 7:30 am, there were no visible signs of protests, but armed special task force and Rapid Response Squad officers were present in large numbers across the city. A police helicopter was seen conducting surveillance over the metropolis.

Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) vehicles and vans were stationed at strategic points, including Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park and Peace Park in the Ojota area, highlighting the heightened security presence during the protest.