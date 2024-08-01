Protest: Ekiti residents adopt sit-at-home approach

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Residents of Ekiti State on Thursday adopted a sit-at-home approach in response to the nationwide protest meant to address pressing issues such as hunger, insecurity, and economic instability.

Some residents were seen going about their usual daily activities while security personnel, including, a detachment of soldiers, Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Amotekun Corps, and Vigilante groups, patrolled the streets to ensure law and order.

Low vehicular movement was recorded on the major roads in Ado-Ekiti and other roads linking the state capital to other destinations.

Most streets, including inter- and intra-city roads, as well as government offices, shops, and markets, were deserted, apparently due to fear of the unknown, as expressed by those who spoke anonymously.

A visit to the State Secretariat along the popular Bank Road in Ado-Ekiti showed that many staff members were not at their desks, with only a few, particularly security staff, present.

The State High Court and Magistrates Courts were deserted as only few workers were noticed loitering around the premises.

Only a few commercial vehicles and motorcycles were seen plying the roads, as the streets were largely deserted.

Movement of people was at a low ebb, while some shops and malls were open for business, others were closed to avoid potential attacks from protesters.

Meanwhile, popular markets in the state, including Oja Oba, Bisi Market, Okesa Market, and Agric Olope, were bustling with transactions without any disruptions.

Speaking with a trader in Okesa Market, Iyabo Ajayi acknowledged the citizens’ right to protest but added that protests cannot solve the pressing issues, especially in a country like Nigeria.

Opeyemi Iyunloye said she did not participate in the protest due to her confidence in the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, who had urged residents to embrace peace while the federal government works to find a lasting solution to the issues.

Earlier, Governor Biodun Oyebanji enjoined youths not to submit themselves to “evil merchants” who might turn the protest from a peaceful demonstration to anarchy.

Oyebanji, who made the call on Wednesday in his special state address, added that the protest might repeat the 2020 saga, from which the state and the country are still recovering.

He said the federal government is working on the yearnings of Nigerians, noting that efforts are being intensified to lessen hunger and end hardship.