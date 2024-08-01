Protest: Calm in Bayelsa as govt offices, shops, markets open for business

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The situation is calm in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital and its environs with residents going about their normal businesses.

Also, Governor Douye Diri in the early hours of the day led the weekly five-kilometre Prosperity Walk, through the streets of Yenagoa and was joined by other Bayelsans for the fitness exercise.

Government offices, markets and shops were open for normal activities.

Also, the motor parks were busy with transporters plying their trade without fear just as police operatives were sighted at strategic locations.