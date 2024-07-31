Protest: Biafrans have spoken in one voice – Group 

By Chris Onuoha

The pro-Biafran group, Biafra Republic Government in Exile has reacted to the low turnout of protesters in the Southeast.

Media reports show that markets, stores and shops in many parts of the Southeast were opened on Thursday while protests over hunger and economic hardship were going on in other parts of the country.

The reports also gathered that commercial activities in Nnewi, and Onitsha the commercial city of Anambra State were going smoothly despite the tension across Nigeria.

Reacting, BRGIE in a post on X handle on Thursday attributed the situation in South-East to Biafran Referendum, saying that citizens of the region have again spoken in one voice.

It demanded the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader Indigenous People of Biafra, the militarization of Biafra land and acceptance of the Biafra Referendum.

According to the secessionist, over “49 million Biafrans have voted for the Biafra self referendum,” adding that Biafrans have spoken in one voice.

“While the regions that believe in Nigeria are protesting to end bad governance, Biafra has once again demonstrated that they are not part of Nigeria and cannot protest to end bad governance in Nigeria.

“While those who believe in one Nigeria are protesting, Biafrans have disassociated themselves, meaning that they have accepted the Biafra Government as the only legitimate government they are loyal to”.

Earlier, BRGIE had ordered that no Biafra should join the protest to the hardship protest.