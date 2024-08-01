Protest: Aiyedatiwa commends Ondo people over peaceful conduct

— Normal activities pick up in state

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state, has appreciated the good people of the State for their peaceful disposition in the wake of the nationwide protests across the country.

The people of Ondo State went about conducting their civic and economic activities with the usual orderliness without any security incident in any part of the State.

This was contained in a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan,in Akure.

Aiyedatiwa said this development, “has again brought to the fore the peaceful nature of our people which reinforces why Ondo remains one of the most peaceful States in Nigeria.

The governor, in his message to the people, thanked them for heeding to his pleas for understanding, calm and restraints ahead of the nationwide protests.

“I want to thank the good people of Ondo State for maintaining peace and not joining the nationwide protests.

“Even when we, as government, have acknowledged the economic challenges facing our nation and our people, we thank them for heeding our call for peace.

“I want to thank our students and youths, women, artisans and public servants, as well as Civil Society Organisations for fulfilling their promise to maintain the peace.

“I also thank our traditional rulers, religious leaders, labour leaders and all the security agencies in the State for their invaluable roles in making our State a peaceful one at these times.

“Our administration will not relent in its efforts to provide reliefs for our people as we strive to cushion the effects of the economic challenges in the country.

“In weeks and months to come, various policies, initiatives and projects across sectors aimed at making life better for our people will begin to make the much needed impacts.”

Meanwhile, normal commercial activities have picked up in Akure and most parts of state after shops, markets and govt office recorded low activities during the planned nationwide protest to end hunger and bad government.