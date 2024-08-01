Protest against hardship turns violent in Nyanya, Abuja

By Nnasom David

The protest against hardship and hunger, which began on Thursday, August 1, took a violent turn when some individuals hijacked the demonstration, clashing with the Nigerian Army.

Eyewitnesses reported that the protesters, who had gathered at the popular Nyanya bridge, were initially peaceful, expressing their concerns about the economic situation in the country.

However, the situation quickly escalated when a group of individuals began vandalizing public properties, including street lights, and throwing stones at the Nigerian Army.

The army, deployed to maintain order, was met with resistance from the violent protesters.

The situation became chaotic, with many people running for cover.

The violent individuals were heard shouting “Bamayi” (meaning “We are no longer interested”).

It was not evident whether they were part of the original protest group or had infiltrated the demonstration with ulterior motives.