Protest: Activities remain suspended at LASU – Management

By Adesina Wahab, Lagos

The management of Lagos State University, LASU, on Thursday night said activities on the campuses of the school would remain suspended until further notice, even though the first day of the nationwide protest was largely peaceful in the state.

A statement endorsed Mrs Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile, the Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations, CIPR, said the decision was to safeguard lives and properties.

“Following its earlier decision to suspend administrative and socio-academic activities on the university campuses on Thursday, 1st August 2024, to safeguard the lives and properties of members of the university community during the nationwide protest, the management of Lagos State University, having reviewed the current realities regarding the protest in the state, hereby directs that activities on the university campuses remain suspended until further notice.

“Against this background, members of the university community are expected to remain off all campuses of the university until further notice.

“The university management shall continue to monitor developments in the state relating to the protest and provide further information in due course.

“Management once again urges all members of the university community to stay safe during the period of the protest as their well-being is of utmost importance.”