Police to promote 7194 Inspectors to ASP

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission(PSC) has approved the promotion of Seven Thousand, One Hundred and Ninety-Four (7194) Inspectors who passed the Departmental Selection Board (DSB), to the substantive rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP11).

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi said the promotions followed recommendation by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

It said, “The newly promoted officers have been charged to put their acquired experience to maximum use in line with the modern standards of policing and discharge their duties in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“The Inspector-General of Police while congratulating the affected officers, reiterated the commitment of the Force under his leadership to improved welfare for officers and men of the Force, and ensuring promotions are timely and merit based.”