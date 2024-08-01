Police confirm 9 dead, 20 injured in Borno IED attack

The police in Borno on Thursday said nine people were killed and 20 others were injured when Boko Haram detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Kawuri, Konduga Local Government Area.

The Commissioner of Police, Yusuf Lawan, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri, said the incident occurred in a marketplace at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Lawan said that response teams were quickly dispatched to the scene to evacuate the injured victims for treatment while the corpses were taken to Primary Health Care Centre.

He said that the Police Explosive Ordnance Device (EOD) team was deployed to the scene to protect the area from further bombs.

He added that normalcy was restored, and joint security teams are on cautious alert. (NAN)