Police arrest five suspected kidnappers in Benin

The police command in Edo says it has arrested five suspected kidnappers for allegedly killing their victim, one Smart Nwashiri, 29, after collecting a N200,000 ransom.

Briefing newsmen in Benin on Thursday, the state commissioner of police, Mr Funsho Adegboye, said the suspects allegedly committed the crime in Ologbo community, near Benin City.

Adegboye said the suspects, names withheld, who hail from Delta but reside in Edo, on June 17, lured the victim into their hideout on the pretence of selling vehicle spare parts to him.

The CP claimed that the victim might have been a serial receiver of stolen items from the suspects.

“They all conspired, kidnapped the victim, and demanded ransom of N1 million, but the victim could only offer N200,000 to them.

“The suspects (allegedly) stabbed the victim several times to death and buried him in a shallow grave in a bid to cover their heinous act,” the commissioner said.

The police boss said the weapon, the corpse and motorcycle of the victim had been recovered, adding that the suspects would soon be charged to court once investigation was completed.

In an interview with journalists, the gang leader, whose names were withheld, said they killed the victim in order to avoid being caught because the man knew them. (NAN)