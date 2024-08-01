Home » News » Photos: Protesters not in sight as security men storm Effurun in Delta
August 1, 2024

Photos: Protesters not in sight as security men storm Effurun in Delta

Security men have arrived at Effurun Roundabout in Warri, Delta state ahead of the planned nationwide protest to be held today.

Situation from the venue shows no protesters in sight as of 8 am on Thursday morning.

Vanguard News

