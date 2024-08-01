Photos: Protesters converge in Abuja

Protesters on Thursday gathered at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, following a court order that restricted their demonstration to the facility.
Recall that Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, on Wednesday, issued an ex-parte order, restricting Abuja protesters to the National Stadium, otherwise known as the MKO Abiola Stadium.
The protesters assembled at 6 a.m., chanting solidarity songs.
However, heavily armed security operatives are present at the stadium.
