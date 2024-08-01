Photos: Looting in Kano as hoodlums hijack protest

The nationwide hardship protest in Kano has escalated into violence, with hoodlums taking advantage of the situation to loot shops and offices.
What began as a demonstration against economic difficulties quickly devolved into chaos as mobs attacked businesses across the city.
The looters were seen ransacking properties, removing valuables such as chairs, computers, and other equipment.
More details to come…
