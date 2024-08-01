Patient blames UCH for irreversible blindness after radiotherapy

… Petitions FG, Oyo State Ministry of Health

By Chioma Obinna

A patient, Mr. Ayoola Idowu, is accusing the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, of medical negligence, alleging that improper use of a radiotherapy machine during treatment led to his complete blindness.

In a petition entitled: Petition for Justice Against University Teaching Hospital Ibadan Negligence Leading to Blindness Of Mr Ayoola Idowu”, addressed to the Chief Medical Director of UCH, Professor Jesse Abiodun Owubanyo Oteghayo, and signed by Comrade Levite A Akpan, National President of Citizens Rights International for Human Rights and Justice, the group alleged that Idowu was subjected to radiotherapy without proper eye protection on April 21, 2021.

Despite complaining about vision loss, the hospital allegedly dismissed his concerns, blaming his condition on a previous surgery at Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

The petition further claims that subsequent eye examinations at FMC, UCH, and LASUTH confirmed nerve damage, indicating irreversible blindness.

The group is demanding a thorough investigation, disciplinary action against the responsible staff, compensation for Idowu, and strict safety protocols to prevent similar occurrences.

Also, narrating his ordeal to Vanguard, Idowu who had a small but fulfilling life – a steady job, a loving family, and a world painted in vibrant colours, said his whole world had changed on a fateful day in April 2021.

Idowu who had a nagging growth on his neck had led him to the Federal Medical Centre in Owo where he had a successful surgery but the doctors advised a follow-up radiotherapy treatment. With hope for a complete recovery, Ayoola was referred to the prestigious University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan.

His first radiotherapy session was a blur of pain and discomfort. But it was what happened afterwards that shattered his world. Gradually, his vision began to deteriorate. At first, it was a mild blur, then a persistent haze, and finally, an impenetrable darkness.

Panic set in as he realized the horror of his situation. He’d gone into UCH with perfect eyesight and was left blind. The hospital staff, instead of offering solace or explanations, blamed his ordeal on the previous surgery.

His world contracted to the confines of his home. The once vibrant colours of life were replaced by shades of grey, interpreted through touch and sound. Simple tasks became monumental challenges. The man who had once been independent was now entirely reliant on others.

According to Ayoola, his hope flickered when he met Comrade Levite Akpan, a human rights activist. Moved by Ayoola’s plight, Akpan and his organization, Citizens Rights International, took up the case. Meanwhile, Ayoola through the organisation has also petitioned the Federal Ministry of Health and Ministry of Justice in Abuja, demanding justice and accountability from UCH.

The petition which detailed the negligence, the pain, and the shattered dreams of a man who had simply sought medical care, was also sent to the Oyo State Ministry of Health.

The petition entitled: reads in parts, “We at Citizens Rights International for Human right and Justice the undersigned are writing to express our deep concern and demand immediate action regarding a grievous incident of medical negligence at University College Hospital, Ibadan, which has resulted in a patient becoming blind due to improper use of a radiotherapy machine.

“On 19/4/2021 Mr Ayoola Idowu had a keloid surgery at Federal Medical Centre Owo. After a successful surgery, the Federal Medical Centre referred him to University College Hospital UCH where he was asked to carry out radiotherapy. Mr.Ayoola Idowu was seeing very perfectly; then

“On 21/4/2021, Mr. Ayoola Idowu underwent a radiotherapy session at University College Hospital UCH. Due to improper calibration and handling of the radiotherapy machine, he suffered severe damage, resulting in complete blindness.

“This tragic outcome is a direct result of negligence and lack of proper protocol adherence by the hospital staff. Clearly outline the problem and its impact on the victim and others.”

They claimed that Idowu, narrated to the organisation how he was placed inside a radiotherapy machine without his eyes covered, adding that “the first time, his face and eyes was not covered, the second time he went back again his face was covered.

After five days, Mr Ayoola Idowu lost both eyes. Mr. Ayoola Idowu said he complained to the staff of the Radiotherapy department about him losing his both eyes but the staff refused to accept the damage they have caused Mr. Ayoola Idowu rather they blamed the Federal Medical Centre Owo for being responsible for his eye damage through a keloid surgery.

“This was someone who went to UCH without any eye problem. University College Hospital has denied being responsible for Mr.Ayoola Idowu’s blindness neither have they taken responsibility for their incompetency which has caused Mr Ayoola Idowu’s life damage and turned him into a person with a disability.

“Mr. Ayoola Idowu went to the FMC Ophthalmology Department, UCH Ophthalmology and LASUTH Ophthalmology to check his eyes condition and he was told his nerves had been damaged.

This incident highlights a critical failure in the hospital’s duty of care. Not only has it drastically affected the life of the patient Mr. Ayoola Idowu, but it also raises serious concerns about the safety and reliability of medical procedures at University College Hospital.”

They however, demanded a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the incident, accountability and appropriate disciplinary actions against the staff involved, implementation of stricter safety protocols to prevent such incidents in the future, fair compensation and support for Mr. Ayoola Idowu and their family.

They further demanded a thorough eye check and treatment at the expense of UCH until Ayoola regained his sight.

“We trust that the Federal Ministry of Justice and Health will take our concerns seriously and act swiftly to address this grave injustice. The well-being and safety of patients must always be the top priority. By signing this petition, we stand together in demanding justice and better safety measures.”

In response to Idowu’s claims, the hospital’s management said investigations have commenced to unravel the truth of the matter.

The letter with Ref, No. HG/CON. 851 and dated 22 July 2024, jointly signed by one Mr. Olubukola O. Ogunlade on behalf of the Director of Administration and Chief Medical Director reads in parts, “I write to acknowledge your letter dated 25th June 2024 to the above subject matter.

“The Management of the Hospital empathizes with you. Rest assured that investigations into all allegations in your letter have commenced and appropriate findings will be communicated to you in due course.”