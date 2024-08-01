Paris Olympics: D’Tigress lose 75 – 54 to host nation France

By Efosa Taiwo

In their second group B game at the Paris Olympic Games, Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress lost to the host nation France.

Despite a strong start to the tournament, with a stunning victory over world number 3 Australia in their opener, the Nigerian team could not maintain their momentum against the determined French squad.

France secured a commanding 75-54 victory, nearly achieving a 20-point lead by the end of the game.

Read Also:

Basketball: D’Tigress beat Australia in Olympics upset

The match began competitively, with D’Tigress trailing 24-20 at the end of the first quarter. The deficit widened to 38-31 by halftime and further expanded to 54-39 by the end of the third quarter.

Though D’Tigress, under the guidance of coach Rena Wakama, showed moments of brilliance, the French team’s dominance was evident throughout the game.

France’s effective play and strong defense ensured they held onto their lead throughout the final quarter.

Looking ahead, D’Tigress will face Canada in their final group B game.

The Nigerian team, now needing a win to advance, will take on a Canadian squad that has yet to secure a victory in the group stage.

Vanguard News