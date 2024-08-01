Pandemonium as youths, protesters clash in Bayelsa

…Students shun protest

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio, Yenagoa

There was pandemonium at the Biogbolo suburb of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital during the hardship protest as a group of youths reportedly clashed with protesters along the Chief Melford Okilo Road.

It was gathered that the community youths are against the hunger protest.

The end bad governance protesters who were accompanied by two police vans were allegedly attacked unexpectedly from behind with bottles, planks of wood and other weapons.

But the attack was swiftly repelled by a team of police officers monitoring the situation to ensure that there was no breakdown of law and order.

The aggrieved protesters said they were out to demand action from the government to end the high cost of living and hunger.

They chanted solidarity songs and carried placards with various inscriptions such as ‘Restore fuel subsidy and reduce the price of petroleum products now’, ‘We are dying of hunger in our own country’, ‘We are suffering so much now’ and ‘We can no longer feed our children’, among others.

The protesters marched through the Yenagoa-Mbiama Road and the Melford Okilo Road defying the morning showers to register their grievances.

However, there was another set of protesters led by the Secretary of the Bayelsa State Vigilante, Innocent Kalango, in solidarity with the state government.

The protesters, armed with placards, gathered in front of the Government House, and applauded the Governor Douye Diri’s administration for completing the Igbogene-AIT Outer Ring Road, first phase of the Glory Drive, Yenagoa, ongoing Yenagoa-Oporoma road and bridge work at Angiama among others.

Kalango in an interview said: “we came out in solidarity with the Bayelsa State government because of the massive infrastructural projects being done by the present administration. We are just developing in Bayelsa and we will not want to see the structures on ground destroyed.”

Our correspondents who went round town had earlier observed a near zero protest in Yenagoa and its environs.

As early 7.30am security operatives were seen stationed at major junctions and roundabout with residents going about their businesses.

Also, Governor Diri in the early hours of the day led the weekly five-kilometre Prosperity Walk, through the streets of Yenagoa and was joined by other top government officials and Bayelsans for the fitness exercise.

Government offices were opened with some civil servants sighted at their duty posts.

There was also vehicular and tricycle movements in Yenagoa and its environs.

While some banks were closed for business, others rendered skeletal services to customers through the back door.

Also, some of the eateries in town were opened while the Tombia, Okaka, Kpansia and Swali markets were partially operating.

At Amassoma in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, the situation was relatively calm as students of the Niger Delta University, NDU went about their routine academic activities.

Lectures and other academic activities went on as usual, just as fresh students of the Department of Theatre Arts were having their induction today.

At different locations within the school campus, students were seen in groups discussing the development with keen interests.

Checks within the community indicate that there was heavy deployment of police and other security agents at strategic locations.