Opeyemi Fagbemigun addresses Nigeria’s economic challenges through mathematical excellence

By Ayo Onikoyi

Dr. Bosede Opeyemi Fagbemigun, a leading researcher in the Department of Mathematical Sciences at Ajayi Crowther University, has dedicated her career to addressing Nigeria’s economic challenges through mathematical excellence.

With a PhD in Mathematics from the University of Lagos, Dr. Fagbemigun has developed dynamic economic models that provide strategic solutions to some of Nigeria’s most pressing economic issues.

Her research focuses on determining the optimal allocation of Nigeria’s national output for current consumption to maximize present utility while ensuring sufficient savings and investments to enhance future production, consumption, and utility.

Dr. Fagbemigun’s work has been recognized with numerous awards, and her research has been published extensively in esteemed journals.

She is committed to teaching and mentoring students, fostering the next generation of mathematicians and economists.

Dr. Fagbemigun’s research employs a multidisciplinary approach, combining mathematical techniques with economic theory to develop innovative solutions to economic challenges.

Her work has been sought by government agencies, private companies, and non-profit organizations, providing them with strategic solutions to economic challenges.

Dr. Fagbemigun’s expertise has been recognized internationally, and she has been invited to present her research at conferences and seminars worldwide.

Her research has far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s economic development, offering a comprehensive roadmap for policymakers to foster sustainable development, economic stability, and improved quality of life for all Nigerians.

Dr. Fagbemigun is a member of several professional organizations, including the Mathematical Association of Nigeria and the Nigerian Mathematical Society.

She is also actively involved in community service, including her long-standing commitment as a blood donor with the National Blood Transfusion Service in Nigeria.

Through her research, Dr. Fagbemigun is making a significant impact on Nigeria’s economic development, providing actionable recommendations for policymakers to address the nation’s economic challenges.

Dr. Fagbemigun’s work demonstrates the importance of mathematical modeling in addressing real-world economic problems.