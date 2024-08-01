Ongoing Nationwide Protest: Concerned youths reiterate call for youths to shun protest

A group, Concerned Delta State Youths has reiterated their call on youths of the state to shun the ongoing nation wide hunger protest, as several lives and properties have been lost already across the country on the first day.

They stated that it was this amongst others they foresaw that made them appealed to youths on several.ocassions before now to shun the Nationwide protest and embrace dialogue.

Addressing members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists at Press Centre in Warri and Press Centre, Ughelli, the Director General of the body, Activist Kelvin Ejemudo and Comrade Obakporo said the atmosphere is too charged and tensed for the protest to continue as more live properties will be destroyed across the country.

According to them, “there is need for youths of Delta state to shelve the protest. We also cautioned against the destruction of Government’s property, if the protest must continue, the youths must be law abiding and peaceful.

“We also want to call on security agencies to exercise caution to ensure that protesters are not molested but accorded their due place according to the law of the land.

”‘Security personnel must be law abiding, it is not enough to see youths gather and storm them and say they are planning protest, he that alleges must prove it.

“The protest has yielded positive results as the Federal Government, within these few days before the nationwide protest today, Mr. President has started to implement some policies to improve on the economy of the country especially in the area of Naira against Dollars, among others.

The duo who were at the press centres in company of Comrade Kelly Akima Umukoro, the body’s Secretary and others advised the Government of the day to alleviate the suffering of the people by rolling out more palliatives and better economic policies to cushion the effects of the harshship on the people.

“Federal Government should not relax yet but should ensure that the Warri sea ports work, Warri and Kaduna refineries are back in full operation to enable the people afford the fuel to save them from the untold harshship.

“As a group, we will not be party of the protest, so we called on the youths to shun the ongoing nationwide protest and engage the Government in dialogue where no life will be lost to pave room for peace and sustainable progress”, they added.